Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 360,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 162,504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dropbox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 144,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,207 shares of company stock worth $5,060,849. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.