Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the June 30th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CPPMF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 208,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $607.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

