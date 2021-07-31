CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend by 70.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

