Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. 1,140,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.