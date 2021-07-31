Corsicana & Co. Acquires Shares of 2,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Southern by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Argus increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO opened at $63.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

