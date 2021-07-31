Corsicana & Co. Buys Shares of 1,076 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,135,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,435 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,533,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,824,000 after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $75.48 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

