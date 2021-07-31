Corsicana & Co. Invests $47,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $113.75 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

