Corsicana & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,803 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $392,304,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

