Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $20.10 on Friday. Covanta has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

