Cowen Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $560.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.95.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $540.01 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $543.30. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after acquiring an additional 230,381 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,122 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,093,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

