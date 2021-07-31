Cowen Trims WEX (NYSE:WEX) Target Price to $240.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.73. 371,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,596. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WEX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WEX by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,624,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WEX by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.