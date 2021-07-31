Craig Hallum Boosts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $115.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENTG. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $2,090,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 996,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,488,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

