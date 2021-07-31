Cream (CRM) Trading Up 23.8% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Cream has a market cap of $34,234.60 and $31.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.62 or 0.00991720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00359519 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

