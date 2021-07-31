Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.71. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.42 and a 52 week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

