Credit Agricole Trims Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Target Price to GBX 310

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Agricole from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SBRE has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £581.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.72. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 258.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Insiders have bought 10,516 shares of company stock worth $2,474,675 over the last quarter.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.