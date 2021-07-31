Credit Suisse Group Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $240.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $261.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a c rating to an a rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS opened at $191.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.82. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

