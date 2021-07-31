Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 30.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 142.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

