Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.26.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.