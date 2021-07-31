Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.54.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG stock opened at C$4.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.10. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$5.87.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.