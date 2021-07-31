Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

CEQP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CEQP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 297,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,678. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 3.60.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

