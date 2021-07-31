Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121,303 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.63% of Criteo worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,378,000 after buying an additional 320,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,444,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.11. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.