Critical Analysis: Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) versus Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Lument Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $234.46 million 4.08 -$143.34 million ($0.37) -24.35 Lument Finance Trust $33.62 million 3.05 $8.45 million $0.39 10.54

Lument Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -86.65% -14.90% -7.00% Lument Finance Trust 30.46% 9.11% 1.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Hotel Properties and Lument Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.64%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Summit Hotel Properties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.