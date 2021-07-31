Critical Comparison: Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) versus Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Illumina and Talis Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $3.24 billion 22.35 $656.00 million $4.50 110.17 Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 24.14 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Illumina and Talis Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 4 7 6 0 2.12 Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Illumina presently has a consensus price target of $378.59, indicating a potential downside of 23.63%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.91%. Given Talis Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Illumina.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 18.14% 14.81% 9.02% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Illumina beats Talis Biomedical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services; proactive instrument monitoring; and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

