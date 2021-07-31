Critical Comparison: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yatra Online and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatra Online presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.17%. Given Yatra Online’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yatra Online and NextPlay Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $17.38 million 6.33 -$16.10 million ($0.31) -6.03 NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,118.18 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Yatra Online has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -92.84% -73.56% -18.86% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Volatility and Risk

Yatra Online has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yatra Online beats NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its Website, yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. As of March 31, 2020, it served approximately 11.1 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

About NextPlay Technologies

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

