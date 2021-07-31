CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. CryoLife updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.00. 263,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,399. CryoLife has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,618 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $195,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

