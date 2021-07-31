CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%.

CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,750. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, COO Robert Wesley Price bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,485.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Gill bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 126,130 shares of company stock worth $202,741. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of CSI Compressco worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

