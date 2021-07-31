CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 138.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

