CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.
CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
