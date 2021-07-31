Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 210.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,689 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after buying an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

ORI stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,153. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

