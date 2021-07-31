Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of Kraton worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kraton by 13,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kraton stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

