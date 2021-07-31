Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 44.4% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 20.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 171,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

