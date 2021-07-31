Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after buying an additional 170,603 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

NYSE SUI opened at $196.11 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

