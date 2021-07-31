Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,547 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Futu by 6.1% during the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 420,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth about $33,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth about $28,132,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth about $23,786,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Futu alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FUTU. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.72.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.16. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.