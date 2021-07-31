CUE Protocol Trading Up 28.8% This Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $267,755.22 and $8,837.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.15 or 0.00087455 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

