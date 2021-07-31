Curate (XCUR) Trading 66.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Curate has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $965,936.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00003235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curate has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.00797167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00039614 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,609,977 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

