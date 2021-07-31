Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CUBI traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. 265,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

