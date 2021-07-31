CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $25.11 million and $985.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,579,709 coins and its circulating supply is 142,579,709 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.