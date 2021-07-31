Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Up 97.4% in July

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,055,436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HPIL stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,857,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,845,568. Cybernetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile
