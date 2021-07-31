Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Up 97.4% in July

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,055,436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HPIL stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,857,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,845,568. Cybernetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd., a diversified company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. The company was formerly known as HPIL Holding and changed its name to Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. in May 2021. Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

