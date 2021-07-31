CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.95%. CyberOptics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

CyberOptics stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $342.01 million, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

