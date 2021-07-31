Cypress Capital Group Acquires 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $21.02 on Friday, reaching $2,694.53. 1,278,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,884. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,478.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 97.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.