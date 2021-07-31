Cypress Capital Group Buys 12,606 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $213.42 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.86.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

