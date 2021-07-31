Cypress Capital Group Has $7.78 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.82. 1,289,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

