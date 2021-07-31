Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.72. 2,687,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.