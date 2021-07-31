Cypress Capital Group Sells 300 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVY traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $210.68. 341,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

