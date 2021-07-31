D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1,152.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,453 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

CG stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 52.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,398,183 shares of company stock worth $104,920,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.