D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 416,747 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.42% of WisdomTree Investments worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 62,993 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $2,788,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $924.48 million, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.40. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

WETF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.