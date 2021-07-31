D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

XERS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $203.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

