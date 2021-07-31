D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Insiders have sold 12,535,216 shares of company stock valued at $190,379,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.19 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

