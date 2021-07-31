D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 38,551 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,551 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of American Public Education worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in American Public Education by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist cut their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

