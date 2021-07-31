D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 73,052 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,052 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $523,091 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.04 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

