DA Davidson Comments on Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.79.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

